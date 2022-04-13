Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFG: This diversified wood products company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its previous year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

West Fraser has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.13, compared with 19.45 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25, compared with 19.45 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Assertio has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.09, compared with 19.45 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

