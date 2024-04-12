Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

SIGA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 20.64 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.60, compared with 42.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

