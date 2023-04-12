Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

MoneyGram International, Inc. MGI: This peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. Price and Consensus

MoneyGram International Inc. price-consensus-chart | MoneyGram International Inc. Quote

MoneyGram has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.09, compared with 19.60 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MoneyGram International Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MoneyGram International Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MoneyGram International Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.