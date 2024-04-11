Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

Paramount Global PARAA: This media, streaming, and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Paramount Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.25, compared with 20.84 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Volvo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.77, compared with 20.84 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 138.3% over the last 60 days.

Seanergy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.65, compared with 20.84 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

