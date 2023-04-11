Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

ArcelorMittal S.A. MT: This integrated steel and mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote

ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcelorMittal pe-ratio-ttm | ArcelorMittal Quote

United States Steel Corporation X: This company that manufactures flat-rolled and tubular steel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.2% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote

United States Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United States Steel Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

United States Steel Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | United States Steel Corporation Quote

Veritiv Corporation VRTV: This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Veritiv has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 19.58 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Veritiv Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Veritiv Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Veritiv Corporation Quote

