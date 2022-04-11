Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

Trinseo plc TSE: This materials solutions provider and latex binder manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo PLC Price and Consensus

Trinseo PLC price-consensus-chart | Trinseo PLC Quote

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.83, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Trinseo PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Trinseo PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Trinseo PLC Quote

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Quote

Bluegreen Vacations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.30, compared with 36.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Quote

TimkenSteel Corporation TMST: This company which manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products of motor fuels in the U.S. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Timken Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

Timken Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Timken Steel Corporation Quote

TimkenSteel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.66, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Timken Steel Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Timken Steel Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Timken Steel Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.