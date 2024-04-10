Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Constellium SE CSTM: This aluminum solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Constellium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.77 compared with 46.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This servers, storage and PCs providerhas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.63 compared with 20.81 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

