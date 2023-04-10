Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10th:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL: This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.16, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

WPP plc WPP: This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

WPP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

E.ON SE EONGY: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

E.ON has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.40, compared with 23.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

