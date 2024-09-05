Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ICAGY: This passenger and cargo transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.57, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Marubeni Corporation MARUY: This trader of industrial and consumer goods carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Marubeni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.13, compared with 22.38 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. MITSY: This general trading company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Mitsui has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.05, compared with 21.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

