Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Jackson Financial JXN: This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider, supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.83 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD: This pork producer and food-processing company which, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Smithfield Foods' has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Healthcare Services Group HCSG: This company which provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Healthcare Services Group's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.74 compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

