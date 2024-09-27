Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

SK Telecom Co., Ltd SKM: This wireless telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.43, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential home-builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.15, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NEXT plc NXGPY: This retailer of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

NEXT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.33, compared with 26.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

