Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

AXIS Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.39, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

DXP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.68, compared with 23.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PCB has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.22, compared with 23.21 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

