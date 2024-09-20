Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

RCM Technologies RCMT: This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58 compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CSG Systems International CSGS: This company which is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CSG Systems International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.37 compared with 24.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI: This company which is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.60 compared with 35.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

