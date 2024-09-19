Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:

Cerence CRNC: This company which provides A.I. powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.0% over the last 60 days.

Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote

Cerence has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.73 compared with 62.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cerence Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cerence Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cerence Inc. Quote

Pampa Energia PAM: This largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23 compared with 14.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

MI Homes MHO: This company which is one of nation's leading builders of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

MI Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.46 compared with 12.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

M/I Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

M/I Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.