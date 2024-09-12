Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This mortgage servicing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MPLX LP MPLX: This midstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

MPLX LP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.97 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. MPB: This bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

