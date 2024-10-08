Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

DXC Technology DXC: This company which is the world’s second largest end-to-end IT services provider and offers a broad array of professional services to clients in the global, commercial and government markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

DXC Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.22 compared with 47.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HCI Group HCI: This company which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.19 compared with 16.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNO Financial Group CNO: This company which develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.19 compared with 50.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

