Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3:

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL: This leisure travel services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.16 compared with 23.11 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

