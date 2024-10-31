Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.73 compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.51 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. CFB: This bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.40 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

