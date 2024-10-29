Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

United Microelectronics UMC: This company which specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.33 compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Rush Enterprises RUSHA: This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.08 compared with 17.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Torrid Holdings CURV: This company which is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Torrid Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.67 compared with 26.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

