Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Enova International ENVA: This online financial services company which offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.61 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Clipper Realty CLPR: This real estate investment trust which specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.41 compared with 13.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Greenbrier Companies GBX: This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.76 compared with 23.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

