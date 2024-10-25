Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25:

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold exploration and development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.12 compared with 23.47 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financialhas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.28 compared with 23.47 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.59 compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

