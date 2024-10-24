Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR: This real estate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

Clipper Realty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Clipper Realty Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Clipper Realty Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

First Community Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.32 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First Community Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Community Corporation Quote

Yelp Inc. YELP: This local commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Yelp Inc. Price and Consensus

Yelp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Yelp Inc. Quote

Yelp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.30 compared with 23.69 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Yelp Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Yelp Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Yelp Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Community Corporation (FCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.