Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation GTEC: This material handling solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.63 compared with 19.10 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. RUSHA: This integrated commercial vehicle dealership company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.00 compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.65 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

