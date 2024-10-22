Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Price and Consensus

Sotherly Hotels Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.67 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sotherly Hotels Inc. Quote

Hyster-Yale, Inc. HY: This integrated company which offers a full line of lift trucks and solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hyster-Yale, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hyster-Yale, Inc. Quote

Hyster-Yale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 12.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hyster-Yale, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hyster-Yale, Inc. Quote

Ageas AGESY: This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

Ageas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28 compared with 43.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ageas SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Ageas SA pe-ratio-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ageas SA (AGESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.