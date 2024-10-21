Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

H&R Block HRB: This company which is a leading provider of tax preparation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.78 compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Matson MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company which offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.90 compared with 20.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Rush Enterprises RUSHA: This company which operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.15 compared with 17.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

