Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBU: This private equity company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Quote

Brookfield Business Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Quote

OppFi Inc. OPFI: This fintech company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

OppFi Inc. Price and Consensus

OppFi Inc. price-consensus-chart | OppFi Inc. Quote

OppFi Inc. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OppFi Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OppFi Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OppFi Inc. Quote

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER: This aircraft leasing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

AerCap Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.42 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

