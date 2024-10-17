Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17th:

Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN: This company that provides an end-to-end software platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.9% over the last 60 days.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Nexxen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.88, compared with 23.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

H&R Block, Inc. HRB: This DIY tax return preparation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.65, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Maximus, Inc. MMS: This business process services provider to the public sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.56, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Maximus, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Maximus, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Maximus, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.