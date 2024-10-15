Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 15th:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO: This self-administered lodging REIT carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.75, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA: This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.68, compared with 79.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This global leader in nitrogenous fertilizers and other nitrogen products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

CF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.03, compared with 23.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

