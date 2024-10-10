Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.59 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Manulife Financial Corp MFC: This company which is one of the three dominant life insurers within its domestic Canadian market and possesses rapidly growing operations in the U.S. and several Asian countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Manulife Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.90 compared with 12 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Henkel AG & Co. HENKY: This company which is engaged in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, laundry and home care businesses worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.5 compared with 22.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

