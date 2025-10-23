Best Value Stocks to Buy for Oct. 23

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 23:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV: This insurance services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

Travelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR: This energy and infrastructure business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100.6% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.57, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

CI&T Inc. CINT: This strategy, design, and software engineering services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

CI&T Inc. Price and Consensus

CI&T Inc. price-consensus-chart | CI&T Inc. Quote

CI&T has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.84, compared with 24.74 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CI&T Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CI&T Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CI&T Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CI&T Inc. (CINT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.