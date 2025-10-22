Best Value Stocks to Buy for Oct. 22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 22:
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. CTO: This publicly traded real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
CTO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.13, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
Universal Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Maximus, Inc. MMS: This business process services provider to the public sector carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.32, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
