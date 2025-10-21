Best Value Stocks to Buy for Oct. 21

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 21:

CI&T Inc. CINT: This strategy, design, and software engineering services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

CI&T has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.55, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Newmont has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.29, compared with 24.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Daktronics, Inc. DAKT: This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.94, compared with 24.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

