Best Value Stocks to Buy for Oct. 20

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 20:

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Cenovus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.63, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.6% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.07, compared with 24.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinross has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.43, compared with 24.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

