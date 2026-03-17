Best Value Stocks to Buy Now and How to Find Them

No one knows what’s right around the corner given the geopolitical turmoil. Still, stocks jumped slightly through morning trading on Tuesday after the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 charged higher to start the week.

The bulls continued to hold their ground at key technical levels despite the ongoing bombings in Iran and the broader region.

Wall Street remains locked into what’s next on the Strait of Hormuz. But investors appear rather sanguine that the situation in the Middle East will de-escalate sooner rather than later.

Therefore, investors with long-term time horizons might be well served to buy value stocks amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Today, we explore how investors can screen for the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) Value stocks to buy now in March and throughout 2026 as earnings growth expands across nearly every sector of the economy.

Screen Basics: Finding the Best Value Stocks to Buy

The screen we are digging into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard and aims to sort through highly-ranked Zacks stocks to find some of the top value names.

This value-focused screen searches only for stocks that boast Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) or #2 (Buys). It also focuses on stocks with price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios under the median for its industry. The screen also looks for stocks with price-to-sales (P/S) ratios under the median for its industry to help lock in relative value compared to its peers, since basing it off the wider market is not always the most useful tool.

The screen then digs into quarterly earnings rates above the median for its industry. This particular Zacks screen also uses a special blend of upgrades and estimates revisions to select the best seven stocks in this list.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) Stocks

· P/E (using 12-month EPS) - Under the Median for its Industry

· P/S - Under the Median for its Industry

· Percentage Change Act. EPS Q(0)/Q(-1)

· Rating Change and Revisions Factors (to help narrow the list to the 7 best stocks in this list)

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_value_method1. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Soaring Value Stock ECPG for 20% Upside

Encore Capital Group ECPG is a global specialty finance company headquartered in San Diego. ECPG primarily buys portfolios of defaulted or non-performing consumer receivables (such as credit card debt, loans, and utilities) at a discount from banks, credit unions, and other lenders, then works with consumers to recover the debts through collections and repayment plans.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In its own words, Encore “partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being.” The specialty finance firm posted a blockbuster beat-and-raise Q4 report at the end of February—its latest in a series of impressive performances.

Encore Capital’s upward earnings revisions land the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital said that the portfolio purchasing environment remained favorable in 2025 in the U.S., “as a result of near-record revolving consumer credit combined with a charge-off rate of more than 4%.” Meanwhile, its European segment delivered a “solid performance.” ECPG is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 10% in 2026 and another 7% next year, on 3% and 2%, respective revenue expansion.

Encore Capital stock has surged 100% in the past 12 months as its business thrives. It is also benefiting from being part of the highly-ranked Financial – Consumer Loans industry, which sits in the top 6% of over 240% Zacks industries. Its recent run has it on the verge of potentially breaking out above its 2022 highs.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ECPG’s average Zacks price target offers 24% upside to its current roughly $68 a share price. Despite crushing the Finance sector over the last 15 years, it trades at a 65% discount to the sector at 5.5X forward 12-month earnings. This also marks an enticing 55% value against Encore Capital’s highs.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

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Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

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Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.