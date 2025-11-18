The stock market sold off to start another big week on Wall Street, which features Nvidia’s earnings release on Wednesday. Despite the recent pullback, the Nasdaq has still climbed 45% since early April and 17% in 2025.

Even if the AI chip stock posts strong guidance, investors might still decide it’s time to take home more profits.

That doesn’t mean Wall Street will park its money in cash. Instead, investors might start to look to less flashy pockets of the market, such as value stocks.

Let’s explore how investors can screen for the best value stocks to buy now and in December.

Screen Basics for Buying the Best Value Stocks

The screen we are digging into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard and aims to sort through highly-ranked Zacks stocks to find some of the top value names.

This value-focused screen searches only for stocks that boast Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) or #2 (Buys). It also focuses on stocks with price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios under the median for its industry. The screen also looks for stocks with price-to-sales (P/S) ratios under the median for its industry to help lock in relative value compared to its peers, since basing it off the wider market is not always the most useful tool.

The screen then digs into quarterly earnings rates above the median for its industry. This particular Zacks screen also uses a special blend of upgrades and estimates revisions to select the best seven stocks in this list.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) Stocks

· P/E (using 12-month EPS) - Under the Median for its Industry

· P/S - Under the Median for its Industry

· Percentage Change Act. EPS Q(0)/Q(-1)

· Rating Change and Revisions Factors (to help narrow the list to the 7 best stocks in this list)

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_value_method1. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Cheap Gold Stock ARMN for Value and Growth

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN stock has charged 360% in the past two years, blowing away its sector’s 14%, the S&P 500’s 50%, and its gold mining industry’s 166%. Despite soaring to new highs, it trades 44% below its average Zacks price target at under $12 a share ($11.66).

Aris Mining is a small-cap gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company, which was established in September 2022, aims to become a leading gold mining player focused on South America.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It currently operates two underground mines in Colombia — the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Complex — which together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024. Expansion is underway, and Aris Mining is targeting an annual production rate of more than 500,000 ounces of gold. Aris Mining is projected to grow its revenue by 73% in 2025 and 56% next year to soar from $511 million to $1.37 billion.

Aris Mining’s earnings outlook has skyrocketed since its Q3 release, with its FY26 estimate up 26%. On top of that, its Most Accurate estimate came in well above consensus. This backdrop earns ARMN its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ARMN is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 262% in 2025 and 66% next year to reach $2.04 a share, up from just $0.34 last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On top of that, its Mining–Gold industry lands in the top 14% of over 240 Zacks industries as the gold mining industry benefits from soaring demand.

Sticking with the value focus, Aris Mining trades at a 50% discount to its highly ranked industry, which it’s also crushed, at 6.3X forward 12-month earnings. It also trades at a roughly 30% discount to its own highs despite its charge to fresh peaks in terms of stock price.

Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

