Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Limited Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.04 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. AACAY: This investment holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

AAC Technologies Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.87 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Engie SA ENGIY: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Engie SA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

