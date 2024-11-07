Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN: This fashion retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Nordstrom, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nordstrom, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote

Nordstrom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.01, compared with 26.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nordstrom, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nordstrom, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote

LivaNova PLC LIVN: This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

LivaNova PLC Price and Consensus

LivaNova PLC price-consensus-chart | LivaNova PLC Quote

LivaNova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.76, compared with 23.41 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LivaNova PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

LivaNova PLC pe-ratio-ttm | LivaNova PLC Quote

