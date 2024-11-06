Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA: This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.01, compared with 36.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sumco Corporation SUOPY: This maker of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.76, compared with 23.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. CFB: This bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

CrossFirst has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.89, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

