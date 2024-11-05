Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:
Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD: This marketing solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Quad Graphics, Inc Price and Consensus
Quad Graphics, Inc price-consensus-chart | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote
Quad/Graphics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Quad Graphics, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Quad Graphics, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote
ADT Inc. ADT: This smart home solutions providing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
ADT Inc. Price and Consensus
ADT Inc. price-consensus-chart | ADT Inc. Quote
ADT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.80, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
ADT Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
ADT Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | ADT Inc. Quote
American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT: This self-administered real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
American Assets Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Assets Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote
American Assets has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
American Assets Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
American Assets Trust, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ADT Inc. (ADT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.