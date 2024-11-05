Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD: This marketing solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Quad Graphics, Inc Price and Consensus

Quad Graphics, Inc price-consensus-chart | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

Quad/Graphics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Quad Graphics, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Quad Graphics, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

ADT Inc. ADT: This smart home solutions providing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

ADT Inc. Price and Consensus

ADT Inc. price-consensus-chart | ADT Inc. Quote

ADT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.80, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ADT Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

ADT Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | ADT Inc. Quote

American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT: This self-administered real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

American Assets Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Assets Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote

American Assets has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Assets Trust, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

American Assets Trust, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | American Assets Trust, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADT Inc. (ADT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.