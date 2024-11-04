Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS: This air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Controladora Vuela has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.57, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.63, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA: This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.91, compared with 36.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

