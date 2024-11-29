Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This omnichannel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.16 compared with 28.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Celestica Inc. CLS: This supply chain solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.63 compared with 21.70 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Makita Corporation MKTAY: This tools and equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Makita Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.99 compared with 24.99 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

