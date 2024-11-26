Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.45 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.51 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

