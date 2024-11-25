Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25:

Premier, Inc. PINC: This healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Premier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Premier, Inc. Quote

Premier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.70 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Premier, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Premier, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Premier, Inc. Quote

Scholastic Corporation SCHL: This children's publishing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Scholastic Corporation Price and Consensus

Scholastic Corporation price-consensus-chart | Scholastic Corporation Quote

Scholastic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.06 compared with 24.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Scholastic Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Scholastic Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Scholastic Corporation Quote

Donegal Group Inc. DGICA: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Donegal Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Donegal Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donegal Group, Inc. Quote

Donegal Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.76 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Donegal Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Donegal Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Donegal Group, Inc. Quote

