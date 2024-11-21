Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. PINE: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.45 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI: This building systems solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.41 compared with 25.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

