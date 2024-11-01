Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which focuses on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.75 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fairfax Financial FRFHF: These financial services holding company which is engaged in property, casualty and life insurance and reinsurance, investment management and insurance claims management, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Fairfax Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.33 compared with 15.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America RGA: This company which is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of Americahas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.68 compared with 11.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

