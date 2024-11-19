Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19:

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR: This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Victory Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.90 compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Dropbox, Inc. DBX: This content collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

Dropbox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.96 compared with 49.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dropbox, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dropbox, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.