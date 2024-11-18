Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18:

Upland Software, Inc. UPLD: This cloud-based software applications provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Upland Software has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.09 compared with 45.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS: This air transportation services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CI Financial Corp. CIXXF: This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36 compared with 23.77 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

