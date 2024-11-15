Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI: This global asset manager carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.85 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Federated Hermes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Federated Hermes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Raymond James Financial, Inc. RJF: This diversified financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote

Raymond James Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.91 compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.