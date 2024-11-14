Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Sappi Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99 compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sappi Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sappi Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Townsquare Media, Inc. TSQ: This digital media and marketing solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Townsquare Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Townsquare Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Townsquare Media, Inc. Quote

Townsquare Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.21 compared with 24.23 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Townsquare Media, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Townsquare Media, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Townsquare Media, Inc. Quote

Allient Inc. ALNT: This industrial manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Allient Inc. Price and Consensus

Allient Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allient Inc. Quote

Allient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.69 compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Allient Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Allient Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Allient Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allient Inc. (ALNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.