Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:
Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Sappi Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99 compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Townsquare Media, Inc. TSQ: This digital media and marketing solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Townsquare Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.21 compared with 24.23 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Allient Inc. ALNT: This industrial manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Allient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.69 compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
