Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13:

UBS Group AG UBS: This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

UBS Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.52 compared with 24.30 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS: This property and casualty insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36% over the last 60 days.

Kingstone Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

HUYA Inc. HUYA: This live-streaming company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

HUYA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.56 compared with 65.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

